Last night marked the annual Soul Train Awards and even with COVID-19 guidelines in place, the event was just as fun to watch as always.

The evening was once again hosted by the iconic duo of Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold, who kept the energy live and hilarious as they always do. Chris Brown dominated the night taking home four awards and H.E.R was right behind him with 2 awards of her own. You can see the full list of winners below and click after the jump to check out the performances.

2020 “SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” WINNERS

Best New Artist – Snoh Aalegra

Soul Train Certified Award –Brandy

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist – Chris Brown

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist – H.E.R.

Video of the Year – Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint Jhn & Wizkid “Brown Skin Girl”

Best Gospel/Inspirational Award – Kirk Franklin

Album of the Year – Summer Walker “Over It”

Rhythm & Bars Award – Megan thee Stallion “Savage”

Song of the Year – Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award – “I Can’t Breathe,” Written by H.E.R.

Best Dance Performance – Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

Best Collaboration Performance – Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”