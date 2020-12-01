Bossip Video

Donald Trump continues to make a fool out of himself following last month’s presidential election.

According to reports from the Washington Post, Donald Trump’s efforts to launch a recount in Wisconsin didn’t just confirm Joe Biden’s victory but also yielded even more votes for the President-elect.

We already knew that Biden beat Trump in the swing state by over 20,000 votes, and after coughing up millions of dollars for the recount, the numbers simply reiterated the fact that Trump didn’t win. In total, there wasn’t much of a change, but Joe Biden’s lead in the state did grow by 87 votes.

“The recount demonstrates what we already know: that elections in Milwaukee County are fair, transparent, accurate and secure,” said Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson.

The Trump campaign paid a reported $3 million to launch a recount in Dane and Milwaukee, two of the biggest counties in the state of Wisconsin. If his campaign were to launch a recount effort statewide, it would have cost somewhere closer to $8 million. This news comes just a few days after Trump’s reelection campaign suffered another huge blow after Pennsylvania federal appeals court rejected his attempts to invalidate the results of the state’s election.

Ahhhh, democracy.

The good news comes just days after Arizona officially certified that Biden won the state, prevailing by over 10,000 votes. The New York Times cited that Biden’s victory was attributed to the strength of Maricopa, the state’s largest county which has been trending as Democratic in recent elections.

On Monday, Joe and Kamala received their first full intelligence briefings since the election, transition officials announced.