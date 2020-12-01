Bossip Video

Questlove, who already has 50 different jobs on any given day, just added another business venture to his resume.

The Roots’ drummer and Scotch whisky The Balvenie just announced a multiyear alliance in an effort to explore the intersection of creativity and craftsmanship.

In honor of the special occasion, Questlove is going to host a new digital series called Quest for Craft, which focuses on “the pursuit of ultimate craftsmanship,” according to a statement. Guests on the series will discuss the craft, creativity, and what effects it. Quest for Craft is part of the Balvenie’s global campaign the Makers, an initiative that showcases craftsmen via content series, exhibits, auctions, experiential events, and an on-site creative residency program at the Balvenie Distillery.

“I have always been curious about what drives people creatively, and have used that curiosity in my own creative process,” Questlove said in a press release. “From my youth touring with my parents, to my many conversations and collaborations with diverse creatives over the years, and writing a book on the subject, there are endless stories of creativity still to be discovered. I’m excited to take this journey with The Balvenie to tell these important stories of makers and their creative processes.” “I made my way to whiskey by passing through the culinary world actually,” the musician went on to say in an interview, when asked how the partnership came about. “I first got into food because I admired the creativity and process of chefs, and quickly learned that the culinary world is a close cousin of craft spirits. That was where I discovered, and was ultimately connected with, The Balvenie.”

The famed drummer also revealed that he’s been perfecting a new craft of his own and apparently it’s drawing.