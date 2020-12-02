Exclusive: OWN’s Brand New “Belle Collective” Introduces A Powerful Group Of Mississippi Boss Women You Won’t Want To Miss [VIDEO]

Carlos King has done it again y’all! We are absolutely ecstatic to be the first to tell you about the latest southern docuseries coming to OWN this January.

Today the network is unveiling the teaser of the latest addition to their popular Friday night unscripted programming lineup — “Belle Collective” — which premieres Friday, January 15 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The new series from the producers behind the hit “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” centers on the personal and professional lives of five successful, glamourous boss women who are redefining what it means to be a southern belle in Jackson, Mississippi. These dynamic women represent Mississippi’s finest Black female entrepreneurs, determined to break ceilings – glass and otherwise – while shredding long-held stereotypes of the South. They must set aside their differences to redevelop a struggling mid-twentieth century historic district that was once known as the hub for Black-owned businesses.

Check out the teaser below:

Brought together by their passion for bringing Mississippi out of its stereotypical backwoods reputation, the Belle Collective includes Dr. Antoinette Liles, one of few Black female dentists in the state. Dr. Liles is navigating a recent divorce and opening up her very own practice. Supermom and businesswoman Lateshia Pearson is CEO of the National Women’s Brunch Association; Latrice Rogers is the mastermind behind Goddess Lengths, the most successful hair care emporium in the region, and Tambra Cherie is the stunning on-air radio personality for 97.7 The Beat, Jackson’s #1 Hip Hop and R&B station. Rounding out this powerhouse quintet is Marie Hamilton-Abston, a self-made millionaire and CEO of the bustling Hamilton Davis Mental Health empire.

Here’s a little more about the ladies:

Dr. Antoinette Liles, one of the few Black female dentists in the state. Dr. Liles is navigating a recent divorce and opening her very own dental practice.

Lateshia Pearson is the CEO of the National Women’s Brunch Organization. Her brunches bring powerful women together and help promote self-empowerment, but now she has one goal in mind: to bring the ladies together to revitalize Farish Street, an iconic Black neighborhood in Jackson, Mississippi.

Latrice Rogers is the young mastermind and entrepreneur behind Goddess Lengths, the most successful hair care emporium in the region.

Marie Hamilton-Abston, a self-made millionaire and CEO of the bustling Hamilton Davis Mental Health empire.

Tambra Cherie is the newly single midday diva and on-air radio personality for Jackson’s top hip-hop and R&B station and host of the most controversial radio show in the city, “The Relationship Hour.”

“Belle Collective” is executive produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment with Carlos King and Slane Hatch serving as executive producers. Angela Dugan, Mimi Adams and Cherelle Hinds serve as co-executive producers.

We don’t even need to ask if you’ll be watching. We definitely will. OWN definitely has some of the best unscripted programming on TV today!