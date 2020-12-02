YASSSS!

Everyone’s buzzing over Funkmaster Flex’s brand new body-ody after his now infamous liposuction procedure that he (for reasons to unknown to anyone) posted on Instagram.

“For a while now @40dayreset has been amazing in helping me lose 40lbs! @drwerfel thank u so much!” the 52-year-old captioned under the video. “Today I took a step I always wanted to try! @elitebodysculpture works on those hard areas… lower stomach, arm pit sides and back fat!”

Oh, but Flex wasn’t done dropping bombs.

“No anesthesia, awake the entire time! I really enjoyed it! @drtonyperkins thank u! Home now sore alittle able to go back to work tomorrow! You staff was amazing! @brittaninicholetucker x @drinksometee x @shawnarebekah DO YALL SEE THE FAT GOING THROUGH THE TUBE IN REAL TIME?”

This comes a year and change after his nemesis Drake was caught up in a hilarious “scandal” over his 6-pack after posting a thirst trap on the gram.

Moments after posting, his homie DJ Carnage commented, “You got fake ab surgery in Colombia. You ain’t fooling anybody” and stirred up messy shenanigans across social media.

“Is this cause you are angry about the one thing that happened with that one person the other day that you thought was your wifey?” Drake jokingly clapped back at DJ Carnage amidst a barrage of Twitter slander and memes.

For years, Drake was rumored to have cosmetically enhanced abs after his other nemesis Joe Budden made the claim back in 2016.

“He saw Dr. Miami & didn’t tell y’all…hip-hop weird now lol,” he tweeted. “[I’m] sadly not [joking], but sometimes the truth is really funny tho.”

In case you needed some reassurance, Drake’s trainer Johnny Roxx chimed in to make it clear that Drake’s fit physique was all natural. “Holla at me and I’ll get you right too.”

How do you feel about Flex posting his lipo ON THE INTERNET? Tell us in the comments and peep the (hilarious) Twitter hysteria over Funk Flex posting his procedure on the flip.