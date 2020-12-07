Bossip Video

While Cardi B was getting clowned for her tweet about buying an $88,000 purse this weekend, Meek Mill was in the same boat, facing some backlash over giving some kids selling water on the street just $20.

The rapper posted an Instagram story over the weekend, showing himself giving $20 to some kids selling water in the streets. Unfortunately, as several fans pointed out, Meek did so while driving around in a car worth around $400,000, decked out in some expensive jewelry.

Of course, giving anything to those less fortunate than us should be applauded regardless, but for someone as affluent as Meek, fans didn’t exactly think $20 was enough–especially to post about on Instagram.

In the video, even the kids themselves feel a little slighted that he only gave $20 and told them to “split it,” being turned down when they asked for more.

People on social media instantly went off on the rapper, questioning his decision to upload the video himself, seemingly hoping for a pat on the back for his lil $20 donation–which, once again, was only made worse by the fact that he drove by these kids in a $400,000 car.

Meek did end up responding to all the tweets about his donation, claiming that the kids were happy about the $20, regardless of what the video shows.

“They appreciated it they just hustling kids….” he wrote.

Meek’s petty donation or, what some folks online are calling “performative activism,” is surprising given that the “Amen” rapper hasn’t always been cheap. In April of this year, the Dreams and Nightmares hitmaker donated his 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom as part of the All-In Challenge in an effort to raise food for charity at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, Meek Mill teamed up with Philadelphia 76ers player Michael Rubin to donate a million dollars to Pennsylvania schools and in 2018, his nonprofit organization DreamChasers hosted a toy giveaway which donated more than $3,000 worth of gifts to kids in his hometown of Philly.

He can’t really be that cheap…right?

In recent years, the Philadelphia native has become a huge advocate for criminal justice reform. He was sentenced to two-to-four years in prison for violating parole stemming from drug and weapons charges back in 2017.

