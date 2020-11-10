Bossip Video

Kandi isn’t really bothered by NeNe Leakes’ RHOA departure—but the woman who’s allegedly the highest paid housewife is still giving the O.G. props.

Kandi was a recent guest on her neighbor Steve Harvey’s “STEVE on Watch” show and dished on a number of topics including being disguised for The Masked Singer, her 10-month-old daughter Blaze, and her entrepreneurial spirit.

“I never wanted to be one of those child stars that you see, you know they are successful when they’re young and then they grow up and they’re just barely making it,” said Kandi about her multiple streams of income that include Bedroom Kandi and Old Lady Gang restaurants.

Things got especially interesting however when Steve brought up NeNe Leakes who announced her departure from RHOA season 13. Kandi didn’t have much to say about NeNe’s decision not to film but she did admit that the longest-standing housewife was a “great addition” to the show.

“We don’t really talk…” – Kandi Burruss “What’s your take on the whole situation?” – Steve Harvey “I think in negotiations, sometimes we get what we want and sometimes we don’t get what we want and…when we don’t get what we want, we have to make the decision on if we want to part ways and I think [NeNe] made that decision for herself. She will be missed on the show for sure…I’m not trying to take anything from her. She was a great addition to the show. I guess right now she didn’t care to come back this season, for whatever reason.” – Kandi Burruss

That was kind of her to say.

If you can recall, NeNe and Kandi traded shade during the #RHOA virtual reunion when NeNe was asked about seemingly shading Kandi’s multiple spinoff shows. Prior to the reunion, NeNe wondered why certain housewives were continually getting spinoff shows over her. She claimed that she wasn’t talking about Kandi, but fans pointed out that Kandi has had SEVERAL including The Kandi Factory, Kandi’s Wedding, Kandi’s Ski Trip, Xscape: Still Kickin It, and Kandi Koated Knights.

Still, NeNe denied that she was shading “Kandi man” [her words] and said that “Kandi’s never been number one in anything she’s done.” “She’s number two,” said Linnethia.

With that in mind, Kandi let NeNe have it at the virtual #RHOA Reunion and clearly won the battle with this bar; “You been knowing me, and you’re gonna keep knowing me, I‘m embedded in her motherf***g brain, b***!”

Kandi and the rest of the remaining #RHOA cast are continuing to film ahead of the show’s December 6 premiere.

Watch Kandi on “STEVE On Watch” below.