RHOA: Kenya Is Getting CLOWNED For Her Sham Relationship With Marc’s Non-Caring A$$

Marc And Kenya’s Messed Up Relationship

One of the biggest comedic storylines in Real Housewives Of Atlanta history is the hilariously loveless relationship between Marc and Kenya. The entire season is all about how Marc seems like he doesn’t have any care in the world about Kenya, having relations with Kenya or anything related to their relationship.

On this past episode, Marc “joked” about hoping Kenya drowned. Word? It’s pretty amazing that the shadiest person in the whole show doesn’t even have a peach.

Marc, though, became a hero this episode by calming Kenya’s a$$ down when she was being dramatic and messy as usual. There was a big fuss over inviting Nene and Gregg to a charity event. Kenya tried to get Marc in the drama and he shut that s*** down.

“Ken! Ken! Ken, let’s reign it in.”

The comment and the “Ken” nickname has Twitter going absolutely crazy. Peep the comedy.