A reboot for the BET hit series College Hill is in the works.

According to reports from the Jasmine BRAND, sources say that the non-scripted series will return in 2021, filming a brand new season of the show at Jackson State University in Mississippi. Reports go on to say that filming for the reboot will begin in early 2021 and the cast is set to include celebrities that would like to pursue higher education.

College Hill was a reality television series that aired on BET that followed the lives of students at historically black colleges. The show originally aired from 2004 until 2009.

Deion Sanders, the new Jackson State football coach, talked about the reboot in a recent interview, revealing that the hit reality show may be on its way back. Sanders’ fiancée, Tracey Edmonds, was the show’s executive producer throughout its time on the air. He said during an interview on Tiger Talk With The 1400 Club that the network is bringing the show back, and it may have a Jackson twist. Sanders revealed that we can expect to see a number of celebrities, influencers and artists featured on the revamp of the classic 2000s reality TV show.

“BET is rebooting that, and Tracey produced that show years ago, and we’re trying to do that with celebrities coming to Jackson and earning their degree,” Sanders said. “And the list of celebrities is unbelievable that are signed up already.”

Are you looking forward to this reboot?! What were some of your favorite memories from the original series?