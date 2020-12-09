“Bridezillas” Exclusive: Bridezilla Veronica Has It Out With Her Groom’s Mother… Is The Wedding Doomed? [VIDEO]

Happy Hump Day!

We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Bridezillas!” Tomorrow is the big season finale episode and you know we’ve already got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure. We’re not going to lie — usually the Bridezilla is the scariest person on the episode, but that doesn’t seem to be the case in tomorrow’s upcoming episode. The groom’s mom is definitely the one striking fear into everyone’s heart in the finale episode of “Bridezillas”.

Wheeeew. That groom has his job cut out for him. Not just on his wedding day either. He may be breaking up fights for the rest of his marriage!

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

The pressure is too much for GagZilla Veronica, ending her big day with a shocker no one saw coming; CaratZilla Tosin demands the best, but when her Nigerian wedding gets planned at the last minute, she might have to settle for much less.

We can’t believe we’re already at the season finale. Who was your favorite Bridezilla this season? Did you enjoy having Loni Love as the narrator?

The SEASON FINALE of Bridezillas (season 13), airs Thursday, December 10 at 9:00 pm ET/CT. Will you be watching?