Must be niiiice!

Lil Baby is having a rough week but at least he’s RICH with mind-blowing amounts of jewelry you could from space at his super exclusive Ice Ball that brought out the biggest (and iciest) celebs in Atlanta for a night of enviable opulence.

At this point, it’s safe to say no rapper (dead or alive) is icier than Baby who had a JEWELRY BOOTH inside the venue (courtesy of the world-famous Ice Box) in a legendary flex that set the bar to untouchable heights.

i had to block lil baby. this man had icebox cater his fckin birthday party pic.twitter.com/KYiy0bfLo7 — Lil Krys (@bigbryslyn) December 4, 2020

This lavish event happened just days before hsi spicy scandal with clout-thirsty porn star Ms. London who spilled all the beans about their alleged encounter during his star-studded birthday weekend where he received an astounding array of lavish gifts and the ride of his LIFE, apparently.

The award-worthy freaky flick star hinted to her Twitter followers that she recently smashed a “millionaire” who had the “best d*ck she’s ever had.”

In a not-so-subtle clue, London named dropped “Jayda,” claiming she had no reason ever to “leave” the mystery millionaire after spicy link-up.

Ms. London says she went home “6K richer” after Lil Baby “beat her to the bed” while blaming her tea-spilling on the alcohol.

This is particularly scandalous since Lil Baby was just showering Jayda Cheaves (the mother of his son) with love after she went ALL out for his birthday and copped him a $200K extremely limited edition Richard Mille watch.

Naturally, the Rap superstar disputed the messy claims, tweeting that the “devil” was showing up after things were going well for him and his booming career.

The tweets have since been deleted but Ms. London revealed alleged DMs from the rapper expressing his dissatisfaction in her customer service after she allegedly signed an NDA.

What would you do if you had Baby’s ice for a day? Tell us down below and peep some pics from Baby’s super exclusive Ice Ball on the flip.