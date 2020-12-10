Bossip Video

“I was really excited to take pictures because I thought I may never get any.”

Zonnique Pullins pulled together her dream maternity shoot, after months of putting it off. Between doctors’ appointments and taking COVID-19 precautions, the 24-year-old star was finally ready to show off her bump properly right at the end of her third trimester, releasing the photo exclusively with PEOPLE.

Doesn’t she look stunning?

Zonnique, who doesn’t have much longer to go before her baby girl gets here, tells PEOPLE how excited she is to get started with motherhood.

“I’m so anxious to meet my child,” she says. “I’ve never felt so impatient for something to happen in my whole life, but I’m just extremely ready and happy for the next phase that’s coming my way very soon!”

Pullins broke the news that she was expecting a baby with boyfriend Bandhunta Izzy back in August, surprising stepdad T.I. with the news on a live-streamed TV show.

Not in a rush to tie the knot with Izzy, Zonnique says growing with her baby and motherhood is what she’s looking forward to the most in the future.

“I’m honestly just looking forward to always having a partner and something that I can literally say I made that I’ll always be proud of and be able to grow with,” says the mom-to-be, 24. “And the lessons I’ll get to teach and learn all at the same time is a really exciting feeling for me.” Also being able to add another loving child to our big family — everyone is just so ready for her to get here, so I’m excited to see where she’ll fit in our growing family.”

Now that she’s in the final stages of pregnancy, the 24-year-old singer has no complaints about how it’s gone so far.

“Compared to stories I’ve heard growing up and how bad some people carry pregnancy, I have not one complaint about how it has been for me,” she says. “I never had morning sickness. I got to work and record a lot of good music during this pregnancy and in the beginning got to travel a little bit, even with the pandemic. … I didn’t even crave anything, honestly. It was like doing what I do every day, with someone riding along with me the entire time.”

Back in November, Zonnique celebrated her journey into motherhood with an enchanted forest themed baby shower. The mom to be looked stunning sporting a sheer cream-colored ruffled top and a dazzling smile. Her family and a few celebrity friends were in attendance too.

How are you loving Zonnique’s maternity photos?