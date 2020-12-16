Bossip Video

Now, THIS is some pure positivity…

A Detroit emcee recently linked up with a fast-food company to black and positively give back.

As part of McDonald’s Black and Positively Golden Mentors program, Big Sean surprised aspiring 19-year-old rapper, Nyla Lewis, with a one-on-one virtual mentoring session. That’s not all Nyla received however, the Detroit teen was also gifted a mentoring session with Roc Nation marketing executives and a new laptop complete with professional music software, courtesy of McDonald’s and Big Sean.

Nyla was presented with the gifts during her one-on-one with Sean and the two bonded over not only music but the importance of mental health. Nyla expressed admiration for the “Body Language” rapper’s willingness to speak out on self-care and Sean explained its importance.

“You have to put yourself s a priority you have to take time out for yourself, that’s important,” said Sean. “Taking care of yourself isn’t a luxury it’s an obligation. I didn’t realize in the black community that it was such a thing that was not addressed. This is a time for progression.” “This is not something I’m gonna forget!” said Nyla.

Naturally, Nyla couldn’t be happier about her Black and Positively Golden mentoring experience.

Big Sean is the latest industry expert and second “golden mentor” stepping up and giving back as part of the program’s virtual content series. Other Golden Mentors include Gospel music vocalist and entrepreneur Kierra Sheard, journalist and activist Jamilah Lemieux, and NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace.

Previously Mickey Dees awarded 34 HBCU students with tuition assistance for the 2020-2021 school year through its $500,000 scholarship fund for HBCU students.

Congrats again to Nyla Lewis! We love to see it!