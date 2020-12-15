Must be niiiice!

After months in the dog house, Offset somehow flipped his impending divorce into an extravagant 2021 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ (worth $550K+) from wealthy wife Cardi who surprised him with 1 of 26 luxury vehicle for his 29th birthday.

The impressive gift comes just months after Cardi filed for divorce from the unfaithful Migos member before changing her mind and pulling the papers in a predictable moment that shocked absolutely no one.

Cardi filed docs in Georgia to officially dismiss the divorce she set in motion back in September. Interestingly, Cardi filed her dismissal “without prejudice” — which is legal speak for reserving the right to refile the divorce at a later date. Just so ya know, Offset.

At one point, it was clear Offset was determined to win Cardi back (and did) on her birthday weekend where he gifted her all sorts of expensive gifts.

She even defended her hussy-humping husband when social media detectives came looking for evidence of him being trifling, to which she replied at the time:

“I don’t give a f— if you don’t like him. I don’t talk to him but you not going to disrespect my child father.” Cardi continued. “I will slap the s— out of you in curtesy of Kulture. If he die, go broke, you not the one that’s going to raise my kid & you not the 1 who pays for her s—.”

It’s been a long road for the two love birds. In 2017 the couple secretly married. In July of 2018, they gave birth to their beautiful daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus. One thing is for sure, throughout all their ups and downs, they always find a way to make amends.

For now, all seems to be well–very, very well–based on Cardi’s head-turning birthday gift that’s already winning the whole entire internet.

How are you celebrating Offset’s birthday? Tell us down below and peep the video of his extravagant surprise/Twitter hysteria on the flip.