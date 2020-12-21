Part 2 of the #RHOP Reunion didn’t include more paginated shade from Monique Samuels’ binder, but it addressed the biggest moment of the season.

During the show the friendship eviscerating Cabernet combat was addressed, the moment Monique grabbed Candiace Dillard by the hair and “dragged her” across a table.

The blowup led to the two filing second-degree assault charges against each other, Monique pretty much being blackballed by her castmates and allegations from Candiace that Monique “paid bloggers” to spread lies about what transpired.

During the reunion, Candiace said that Monique was well aware of people bullying her about the fight, and telling her that she “deserved it” but did nothing to stop it.

“She saw it, and she went to sleep at night, and she allowed it to be!” said Candiace. “I don’t understand how she developed these narratives in her head, and it sucks that she’s doing it because she’s actually making it worse for herself,” said a stoic Monique.

Mo admitted that she felt triggered by Candiace because she put her hand in her face, under her chin. Both Andy and the fellow housewives accused Mo of lying but in a surprising twist, production aired clips of the fight footage backing up her claims. There was indeed a hand twirled under her chin. Mo also claimed she had dental records to prove that her lip was busted by Candiace’s glass during the dustup but Andy declined to see them.

Monique has since noted that production backed her up.

And at one point during the chat, Candiace stormed out in tears because she said she was still traumatized about what transpired. People like Mo, didn’t buy it.

The production “receipts” moment has #RHOP fans divided.

Some people STILL think Monique isn’t being completely truthful about why she went after Candiace and others think Mo’s been completely vindicated.

Not only that, but Andy Cohen is also being shaded for how he addressed Monique about the altercation.

Hit the flip for that.