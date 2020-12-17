Bossip Video

A Real Housewife of Potomac is sending shade a Real Housewife of Atlanta’s way.

Candiace Dillard might be going down the “wrong road” now that she’s publicly dissing Porsha Williams. The #RHOP star was a guest on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast to discuss that Cabernet combat between her and Monique Samuels and during the chat she made some shady remarks.

During the podcast, Candiace who’s admitted that she’s embarrassed to have been dragged (no pun) into the drama, discussed people’s reactions to the fight and also discussed previous housewife kerfuffles.

According to Candiace that season 6 reunion fight between Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore “set a bad precedent” and that’s particularly because of Porsha. Candiace then dubbed Porsha the “sidekick of all” to Monique Samuels before shading Porsha’s upbringing and her “scruples.”

“I think Porsha and Kenya kind of took it too far,” said Candiace. “So you’ve seen people push the line, but never really cross it outside of Porsha who has proven herself to be the sidekick of all.” “I guess Monique would be Porsha’s sidekick, and [they’re] just the two wild people defending each other, which is very cute,” she added. “But, you know the line when you have sense, and as I like to say, ‘scruples.’ And when you don’t, it shows. It shows how you were raised and who you really are.”

Now, sis…

This comes after Porsha publicly sided with her homegirl Monique and chastized Candiace for filing second-degree assault charges.

According to Porsha, Candy was “doing too much” and she recalled an incident when Candiace put a butter knife in Ashley Darby’s face during #RHOP season four.

“You actually had a knife at Ashley, now what if Ashley would have gone and called the police and tried to press charges on you?,“ said Porsha before outright scoffing at Candiace’s claims that she was “so stressed” after getting “beat up” by Monique.

“Beat up? She had her hair pulled! So she’s traumatized?!” said the housewife.

She also said that people shouldn’t “rush to judge” Monique.

Porsha will presumably respond to Candiace’s shade, right? Hope she’s ready for that…

What do YOU think about Candiace Dillard dissing Porsha Williams?