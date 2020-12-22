Bossip Video

Why is everyone being so rude to Ari?

Instagram model and influencer Ariana Fletcher wants to know why people are being so cruel online. After sitting to get her hair and makeup done yesterday before a night on the town, footage of the model getting glammed up was shared by her hairstylist.

Unfortunately, after the clip was shared online, some folks didn’t notice that there was a filter on the video and assumed she had added filler to her face since she looked unrecognizable.

“Too much fillers in her face,” one person wrote, gaining over a thousand likes for the comments. Subsequently, negative tweets about Ari’s appearance filled the internet, but why so judgy???

Ari took to Twitter to clap back at social media detectives.

It was a filter on my face in the middle of make up. Like… stfu. Y’all love trying to be funny.

The model went on, chastising folks for starting rumors about her face and basically calling her haters broke.

The internet is such a evil place. All people do is talk bad about other people. So sad… bank account showing like a MF.

The model, who was recently called as a witness in the case involving her son’s dad G Herbo, shared her final look after all of the backlash.

How do YOU think her makeup came out?

After all that hating, homegirl looks great!

Ari Fletcher’s name has been buzzing in headlines over the last year. The busy influencer has garnered much attention from her massive audience on Instagram, boasting nearly 4.5 million followers.

Fletcher has been able to generate some serious cash from her affiliate marketing with big brands like Fashion Nova and Savage X Fenty. During an interview with Afro Tech, Ari shared that she has been able to make a whopping $1 million over the last two years. The Insta-baddie also revealed her secret winning formula.

“When I was younger, being around people who had strong business practices showed me the value of my platforms,” she explained. “Unlike some social media influencers, I actually converted my [platform] into a business that generates money for me.”

Fletcher continued, “I’ve made over $1 million from Instagram so I’m proof this can be done. Not only in terms of monetizing from the pictures that I post, but also using formulas from these other successful brands that I back to create my own successful brand.”