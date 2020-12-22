Bossip Video

JuJu Smith-Schuster’s pregame dancing comes back to haunt him in memes after Vonn Bell destroys him on the field.

JuJu Smith-Schuster is in a different position than most NFL players, as many of his fans were probably introduced to him via Fortnite or TikTok. Many people of been critical of his fame outside of sports and any time something goes wrong, of course, they blame these activities and question his dedication to the sport.

The worst case of all this colliding happened yesterday. Before the Bengals-Steelers game, JuJu took to the field to film a TikTok on the opposing team’s midfield logo. While JuJu probably didn’t mean any harm, he had to be aware of how disrespectful it would come off to many people. The song of choice for this TikTok was Popp Hunna’s “Adderall (Corvette Corvette),” a popular song over on TikTok.

During the actual game, his dancing came back to bite him when Vonn Bell knocked the lights out of JuJu–and the jokes began to fly instantly.

The Corvette line was something that set JuJu up to be meme’d and clowned into oblivion. Even the Bengals front office and their social media account got in on the joke, calling him a TikTok star and showing the epic hit on their timeline.

After the game, the Steelers coach Mike Tomlin shared that he would be having a much-needed sit down with JuJu about his logo dancing antics.

“I am aware of it,” Tomlin said. “And I do plan to talk to JuJu. But we’re professionals. I doubt any of those antics and things of that nature are legitimate motivating factors as you step into professional stadiums. It’s about respect.”

Earlier in the week, Bell had hinted at possibly taking the Steeler’s wide-receiver down. The 26-year-old NFL player called JuJu’s pregame logo prancing “disrespectful” and that the Bengals needed to “hit him and let him know where he stands.”

Well, he sure did knock the daylights out of him. Sucks to be JuJu right now.