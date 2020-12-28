Round 3!

Last night’s crazy/messy/hilarious RHOP reunion finale put the cherry on top of a classic season dominated by Monique and Candiace‘s wig-tattering kerfuffle that ultimately resulted in Monique announcing her departure from the Bravo show citing a need to protect her family.

“It was a crazy ride, it’s not easy doing reality TV, and to be quite honest, I’m over it,” Samuels said. “I appreciate everything people have done for me, everybody that has been Team Monique, I love y’all, but when you cross certain lines there’s no going back. For me, my family is that line. The opinion of my family and my kids and what they think about that I do is more valuable to me than anybody’s opinion, so, I’m over it.”

Monique went on to mention that she felt “gaslighted three times” and fans seem to think the gaslighting comments were in response to Andy Cohen.

“When the hate becomes real? I’m over it,” said Monique on her IG Live. “I thank God that my husband and I are in a position where we don’t really need for anything, I’m blessed, I’m grateful. If my kids were to get older and say they watched everything, and what went on behind the scenes, what response can I give them? What would satisfy that? Gaslight me once? Gaslight me twice? Gaslight me three times? Nah. I throw you this (throws up the deuces) and that’s what it is.”

Aside from the Samuels proving they’re a formidable team, viewers got a good cackle from a Juan-less Robyn who claimed that her questionable hat business was BOOMIN’ since its launch despite her well-known streak of brokie-ness.

What was your reaction to the third and final part of the RHOP reunion? Do you think Monique is really done with the show? Tell us down below and peep the absolute messiest tweets from Part 3 of the Reunion on the flip.