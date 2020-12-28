Bossip Video

It’s officially a wrap for a housewife who had a tumultuous fifth season of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

After part III of the #RHOP reunion aired, Monique Samuels went live on Instagram to confirm that she’d be leaving the Bravo show citing a need to protect her family.

“It was a crazy ride, it’s not easy doing reality TV, and to be quite honest, I’m over it,” Samuels said. “I appreciate everything people have done for me, everybody that has been Team Monique, I love y’all, but when you cross certain lines there’s no going back. For me, my family is that line. The opinion of my family and my kids and what they think about that I do is more valuable to me than anybody’s opinion, so, I’m over it.”

She also said she played into stereotypes this season, seemingly hinting to that winery fight with fellow housewife/ex-friend Candiace Dillard.

“I wanted to represent real Black love and show people something outside what the stereotype has been on TV,” she said during an Instagram Live session. “Unfortunately, this season I played right into that stereotype. I was working overtime to check myself because that’s the opposite of what I want to display. I’m always going to be a great example or a role model for my kids and you have to know when enough is enough.”

During the Live, Monique also mentioned that she felt “gaslighted three times” and fans seem to think the gaslighting comments were in response to Andy Cohen.

“When the hate becomes real? I’m over it,” said Monique on her IG Live. “I thank God that my husband and I are in a position where we don’t really need for anything, I’m blessed, I’m grateful. If my kids were to get older and say they watched everything, and what went on behind the scenes, what response can I give them? What would satisfy that? Gaslight me once? Gaslight me twice? Gaslight me three times? Nah. I throw you this (throws up the deuces) and that’s what it is.”

During the reunion finale, fed-up fans once again called out Andy for seeming being biased with his questioning of Monique. They also said he once again took sides especially when Monique and her husband Chris Samuels brought up that messy paternity plot they said was fueled by Gizelle Bryant.

Before announcing her exit Monique also thanked her #TeamMonique supporters on Twitter…

and dropped the music video for her track “Drag Queens.”

News of Monique’s exit comes after Candiace said she would NOT return to #RHOP if Monique’s contract was renewed. With that, it looks like we can count on seeing Candiace Dillard on season 6 of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

What do YOU think about Monique Samuels leaving #RHOP?