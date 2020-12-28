Bossip Video

Things seem to be going strong for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who were spotted together in her native Barbados over the holidays.

While the rumored couple has yet to confirm their relationship status, it’s pretty obvious at this point that the two musicians have taken their longtime friendship to the next level–and now, Rocky and RiRi are spending the holidays together.

The pair was spotted holding hands this week in Rihanna’s home country of Barbados. According to multiple outlets, Rocky landed on the island Wednesday before spending Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with the Fenty mogul and her family.

“Rihanna has been in Barbados since [last] Thursday,” a source told People magazine last week. “ASAP joined her and they are spending Christmas together with Rihanna’s family.”

Relationship rumors between Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been ongoing for years now but escalated once the former ended her 3-year relationship with billionaire Hassan Jameel at the top of the year. Fast forward to last month, and things have only gotten more serious, with the rumored couple being spotted together multiple times in New York City. According to insiders close to the pair, the two of them have always had a flirtatious relationship, but chose to finally make things official over the summer.

The source later mentioned that the “Umbrella” singer “seemed very happy” to be dating her new boo. “They’ve been inseparable the past few weeks,” the anonymous insider added. “It’s a new relationship, but they both seem very into it … They’ve always seemed to have a great time together. They have a lot in common. They both are very much about helping out in the communities where they grew up … Rihanna seems very happy dating ASAP.”

Much love to these two! What do YOU think about Rocky and Rih’s new coupledom?