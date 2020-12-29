Iggy Azalea’s Christmas conundrum with Playboi Carti apparently isn’t finished.

As previously reported Iggy took to Twitter shortly after her baby’s father Playboi Carti dropped his Whole Lotta Red album to slam the rapper for skipping out on Christmas with their 9-month-old son Onyx.

Not only that, she specifically said Playboi was too busy celebrating at his album release party with his side chick, a woman Iggy alleges he had sex with while she was pregnant, and later shared a video of the alleged side-chick being kicked out of her house.

“Imagine not flying out your family on Christmas but you have the girl you cheated on my entire pregnancy at your album party and magically me and my son can’t come for Christmas any more? TRASH.”

Iggy also said that Playboi actually missed their son’s birth because he wanted to hang out in Philadelphia with fellow rapper Lil Uzi and play Playstation 5. She also said that for some strange reason he has yet to sign their son’s birth certificate.

“On some weirdo s***, he has still refused to sign his birth certificate. He’s 9months old. Won’t even give his son he claims to care so much about his own last name.”

Iggy initially told fans that after her public airing out of Playboi, real name Jordan Carter, that he promised to make a change and the “Whole Lotta Red” rapper even posted a pic and video of himself with their baby boy.

But….there was still some drama afoot and it once again spilled onto social media.

Iggy apparently had more words for TWO women she alleges slept with Playboi Carti.