Mitch better have our money!

The house has approved the COVID-19 relief bill that would increase the amount of the paltry $600 direct payment stimulus checks to $2,000. According to ABC News, the bill passed with a narrow margin of 275-134 in order to receive the two-thirds majority vote needed to be kicked up to Mitch McConnell and the Senate where it will likely go to die.

Mitch and his band of reprehensible Republicans didn’t even want to give the suffering American people the $1,200 that was distributed this summer and they’ve already rejected the Democrats’ earlier proposal to give $2,000 checks to those in need. That said, now that Donald Trump has demanded that the checks be upped to two racks, it will be interesting to see if those same Senators stand on their petty principles or if they will do as they’ve done for four years and lick Donnie’s boots during his last 22 days left in office.

As we reported yesterday, Trump has already signed the COVID relief bill that grants eligible Americans a punk-a$$ $600 check that will essentially help no one.

Chuck Schumer has his work cut out for him if he wants to persuade those Scrooge-esque GOPers to do the right thing. The Senate Minority leader tweeted about his efforts to push the bill yesterday, urging Republicans to make the right decision.

“The House just took a strong, bipartisan vote to pass $2,000 checks. Tomorrow, I’ll move to pass the bill in the Senate. Workers, families, and people are crying out for help. Every Senate Democrat is for this relief. Senate Republicans should not stand in the way,” he wrote.

Nancy Pelosi echoed a similar sentiment, pleading with the soon to be former president to push Republicans in making the right decision for American families that are in desperate need of financial aid throughout this global crisis.

“Every Republican vote against this bill is a vote to deny the financial hardship that families face and to deny the American people the relief they need,” she said in a statement released Sunday.

We shall see…