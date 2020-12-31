Bossip Video

A media maven is being honored for her amazing accomplishments once again and receiving her well-deserved flowers.

Urban One Founder and Chairwoman, Cathy Hughes alongside CEO Alfred Liggins III, has received Congressional commendations for Urban One’s 40-year anniversary and its impact on the national media landscape.

The news was shared by Urban One, Inc. Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Karen Wishart after congressional leaders, the Honorable Eleanor Holmes Norton of the District of Columbia and the Honorable Chris Van Hollen of the State of Maryland gave statements on the floors of the US House of Representatives and US Senate, respectively. Additionally, Hughes was inducted into the Hall of Fame for the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) alongside the likes of FOX NFL reporter Pam Oliver and Chicago Sun-Times columnist Mary Mitchell. Cathy was honored by NABJ for her outstanding 40 years of services in the media field.

“Mr. President, I rise today to honor a tenacious, entrepreneur, visionary radio personality, and powerful advocate for the African American community, Cathy Hughes,” noted Senator Van Hollen. “This year, her pioneering radio company, Urban One, celebrated 40 years on the air. Cathy Hughes has left an indelible mark on the State of Maryland and inspired millions of listeners across the country.”

Representative Holmes Norton acknowledged the impact Urban One has had on the national media landscape and the contribution of Liggins, Hughes’ son and business partner, who is responsible for taking the company public

“In 1999, at the recommendation of her son, who had received his MBA at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, Cathy Hughes became the first African American woman to chair a publicly held corporation…” Holmes Norton included in her statement for the Congressional record. “I ask the House of Representatives to join me in recognizing the accomplishments of Cathy Hughes on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of Urban One.”

Rightfully elated about the honors she received this year, Hughes released a statement saying;

“I am deeply humbled by this prestigious recognition and grateful that Urban One’s contributions are now a part of our nation’s Congressional record,” said Hughes. “The year 2020 will long be remembered as a year that challenged and changed our country, and while we faced unprecedented trials, this honor and our opportunity to be of service to the black community are among the highest distinctions we have received.”

Urban One postponed plans to commemorate its milestone anniversary with an event. Instead, it established a new foundation, Urban One Community Works, a non-profit that provides financial support to organizations and programs that work to strengthen and improve the quality of life of African Americans in the markets it serves. Its inaugural donations were made in support of agencies providing aid to families struggling due to COVID-19.

Urban One is the parent company of Radio One, TV One, iOne Digital, CLEO TV, One Solution, and Reach Media. Urban One, the largest African American-owned broadcast network with 54 radio stations. Urban One also reaches millions digitally via iOne home to BOSSIP, MadameNoire, Global Grind, HipHopWired, NewsOne, Hello Beautiful, and Cassius.

Congrats to our chairwoman, Cathy Hughes!