Awwwwwwe!

Mommy Minaj has the internet in a frenzy over her adorable baby boy who racked up zillions of heart eyes within his first few minutes on the internet.

The “Megatron” rapper shared the first full photos of her baby boy who she calls “Papa Bear” in a heartfelt post that melted social media

“#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama 🎀🦄🙏 ,” Nicki captioned in the post. “Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year. Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It’s meant so much to me. Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on.”

In the photos, Papa Bear’s seen wearing a variety of jiggy outfits including a Fendi onesie complete with matching socks and a Papa Bear chain, and a Burberry two-piece with an iced out bracelet.

His fashionable entrance into world comes a few years after Nicki said she wanted a “cute fat baby” during an appearance on “Ellen.”

The baby crazy mama also showed love to fellow moms who were pregnant during the pandemic.

“Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time.”

Prior to revealing her baby boy, Nicki shared a picture of his foot in October and recently kept it real about painful breastfeeding and pumping.

“He had no problem breastfeeding,” she told a fan on Twitter. “He latched on in the hospital which was very surprising to me. I was afraid maybe he wouldn’t. But breastfeeding is very painful. Pumping is too. Women make this stuff look way too easy. Moms r really superheroes.”

What do you think Nicki named “Papa Bear?” A regular or celebrity name like ‘Emperor’ or ‘Chozen?’ Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over Papa Bear on the flip.