Bossip Video



“I changed my mind within 2 hours of hesitantly extending the invite…”

Porsha Williams’ sister is speaking out over a “shady” move she made on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. On Sunday’s episode of #RHOA viewers saw Cynthia Bailey chat with Porsha’s younger sister Lauren about a surprise party she wanted to throw to honor Porsha’s work with the Black Lives Matter movement.

During the chat, Lauren agreed to allow Cynthia to bring Kenya Moore to the party despite the housewife’s on/again off-again relationship with Porsha. Later, seemingly just before the event, however, Lauren rescinded Kenya’s invite.

“I wouldn’t even want to chance ruining this night for P,” Lauren told Cynthia via text. “Please don’t bring Kenya.”

Being disinvited clearly pissed Kenya off because she went off in front of #RHOA cameras and the production team.

“That’s really f***ed up!” said Kenya. “What am I gonna do? Protest at her celebration?’ ‘Did y’all know about this?’ she asked oblivious #RHOA producers. “Someone is paying for my hair and makeup!”

Kenya also hinted that Porsha might be getting arrested during #BLM Breonna Taylor protests on purpose.

“To me, it’s just a photo opp anyway,” said Kenya.” Why is it that she always manages to get arrested on camera?!”

According to Porsha’s sis Lauren herself, he has NO regrets about disinviting Kenya and she did it to protect her sister, who has always protected her.

“She has had my back since sleeping in hospital waiting room with me the night daddy died, to the day we buried him (pictured), to sleeping on the hospital floor while i was in labor with Bales, and everyday since then….. I’ll protect her at all costs everytime. That will never change❤️❤️ @porsha4real,” wrote Lauren on Instagram.

She also added this note about WHEN she decided to disinvite Kenya. According to Lauren she actually, sent that text 24 hours before the event, NOT just before the party.

“I changed my mind within 2 hours of hesitantly extending the invite. My change of heart text was sent more than 24 hours before the party and only 2 hours after the invite.”

Good to know since it definitely looked like Kenya was disinvited from the party RIGHT before it started.

Mind you, Lauren’s surprise party for her sister came after Porsha and Kenya sent each other shade during the #RHOA reunion where Kenya called Porsha a “pawn” and where Porsha released “receipts” of Kenya shading Cynthia Bailey’s friendship with Eva Marcille.

Most recently the two traded “activist storyline” shade and Porsha told Kenya she hopes to be a “light in her dark heart” and offered to “enlighten Kenya on the act of civil disobedience.”

That prompted Kenya to respond;

Speaking of Porsha, as a person you have always looked up to and always copies, you can’t educate me on anything but how to install a good lacefront and be a freak. (no shade as YOU said before the dark heart comment). Please drive your “hate Kenya train” onto the same track as the underground railroad you thought existed 5 minutes ago. Or when you begged producers to cut out you being bothered by Kandi making progress for #BLM on your behalf. We see you for real. Oh, interesting that you ask people to #vote but excluded cast members in your voting PSA. #fake #prayforreal”

M E S S—and there’s more to come on #RHOA this season.

What do YOU think about Porsha’s sister rescinding Kenya’s invite to the #BLM party???