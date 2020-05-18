Porsha Cohen Continues To Dominate #RHOAReunion But Kenya Calls Her ‘#PorshaThePawn’

Porsha Williams picked up a new nickname during Sunday’s #RHOAReunion; Porsha Cohen. As part two of the virtual sitdown trekked on it was clear that Porsha came locked and loaded. After already succinctly shutting down Eva Marcille with “social distancing titty” shade, Porsha took a page out of Andy’s book and asked a question herself.

“We have a question from Porsha from Atlanta…,” said the RHOA star while reading from an index card. “Tanya do you think that Kenya acted alone in bringing the Cookie Lady to the light to shame you?”

LMAO!

The moment when Porsha decide to go for Andy’s job. ”We have a question from Porsha in Atlanta…”#RHOAReunion pic.twitter.com/IS3rx1aiYt — B L A C K I S H (@bantsunduncapha) May 18, 2020

The hilarious moment caused fans on Twitter to call Porsha the MVP of the night.

“A question from Porsha in Atlanta” is just about the best thing I’ve seen on any reunion…maybe except for Andy and the mute button. #RHOA pic.twitter.com/kAqmJYuEqe — Connie Cavallo (@CoCavallo) May 18, 2020

Yes!!! When she said, “Porsha from Atlanta has a question” I bout died!!! She’s winning this reunion for sure!!! pic.twitter.com/b22X5yQamP — laShanda (@libragirl75) May 18, 2020

🗣”WE HAVE A QUESTION FROM PORSHA IN ATLANTA” lmaoooo Porsha PLEASE!#RHOA — 💫✨ (@TheJessieWoo) May 18, 2020

Not everyone was team Porsha though, Kenya Moore called out “Porsha The Pawn” for revealing a “fake” text message she allegedly sent her.

Hit the flip for that shade.