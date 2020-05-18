Porsha And Kenya RHOA Reunion
Porsha Cohen Continues To Dominate #RHOAReunion But Kenya Calls Her ‘#PorshaThePawn’
Porsha Williams picked up a new nickname during Sunday’s #RHOAReunion; Porsha Cohen. As part two of the virtual sitdown trekked on it was clear that Porsha came locked and loaded. After already succinctly shutting down Eva Marcille with “social distancing titty” shade, Porsha took a page out of Andy’s book and asked a question herself.
“We have a question from Porsha from Atlanta…,” said the RHOA star while reading from an index card. “Tanya do you think that Kenya acted alone in bringing the Cookie Lady to the light to shame you?”
LMAO!
The hilarious moment caused fans on Twitter to call Porsha the MVP of the night.
Not everyone was team Porsha though, Kenya Moore called out “Porsha The Pawn” for revealing a “fake” text message she allegedly sent her.
Hit the flip for that shade.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.