Bad Bunny has never been quiet about his love for wrestling, and for his latest music video, he paid tribute to one of the sport’s most loved entertainers.

On his latest album, El Último Tour Del Mundo, Bad Bunny has a song called “Booker T,” in which he raps about being a king and a champion at his peak, just like the WWE legend.

“Porque estoy en mi peak (ey)

Estoy en mi peak (‘toy en mi peak)

Soy un rey, campeón, Booker T (wuh, wuh, wuh) (Booker T)”

Since this song is named after the star, it only makes since that the Puerto Rican singer get the real wrestler to appear in his video–and from the looks of it, Booker T was more than happy to do it. He told the Houston Chronicle that Benito reached out to him directly as a fan to ask about the music video.

“He was one of the kids growing up that was doing the Spinnarooni and scissor kicking somebody,” Booker revealed to the local paper. “That’s what was so cool about it, it was organic. He was a fan of mine, I’m a fan of the new generation. It just lets me know where I’ve gone in my career and how many people I’ve touched along the way. I might not know all the words, but I feel the vibe and I definitely dig the record.”

Check out the music video for “Booker T” down below: