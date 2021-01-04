Glynn Turman Gets Emotional Talking About Working With Chadwick Boseman On ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ [VIDEO]

Rest in peace Chadwick Boseman!

Glynn Turman was a guest on the January 4th, 2021 episode of The Carlos Watson Show’ In the interview he talks about learning of the opportunity to make the film ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ with Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman. Turman became visibly emotional as he discussed working with Chadwick Boseman on his final project. Watch the clip below:

We can only imagine what it must have been like on that set! So much talent in one room.

