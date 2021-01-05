Bossip Video

Nicki Minaj is reportedly being sued over her song “Rich Sex,” a track that appeared on her 2018 album, Queen.

According to reports from the people over at TMZ, Jawara Headley is suing Nicki Minaj for more than $200 million over the two-year-old song. Headley, a Queens rapper who goes by the name Brinx Billions, claims that he should be credited as the sole author, creator, composer, writer, and producer of “Rich Sex.” The outlet goes on to point out that Headley is already credited as a writer on the song, according to the ASCAP database.

In the rapper’s legal filings, he alleges he first showed Nicki “Rich Sex” prior to 2016, when she told him “it would be extremely marketable and become a global hit.” He goes on to claim the two of them met via MySpace back in 2007. Headley points to specific lyrics in the lawsuit, including “it ain’t such a thing as broke and handsome,” as evidence of Minaj’s theft, also saying the track has a similar beat and arrangement.

In addition to the Queen herself, Brinx Billions is also suing Universal Music Group, Young Money, and Cash Money for more than $200 million in damages.

Billions is already getting hit with a ton of backlash from the Barbz online too. The rapper posted a picture seemingly poking fun at the haters who are upset over his dispute with the queen.

One user commented under the photo “not you tryna sue onika queen of the courtroom … baby this ain’t gon go right for you,” while another user chimed in “Imagine trying to sue Nicki for a song that all u had on it was 3 lines😂… the lowest is what. You gonna loose anyway..”

Ouch! Nicki’s fans are not playing!

We’ll just have to wait and see how this one unfolds.