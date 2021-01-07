Bossip Video

NeNe Leakes isn’t the only reality star taking issue with Bravo…

Mariah Huq previously of “Married To Medicine” fame has apparently launched a lawsuit against NBC, Bravo, television distribution company Fremantle, and production company Purveyors of Pop for theft of intellectual property and discrimination.

The news comes via All About The Tea’s Editor-In-Chief, Monica who noted that Huq and her attorney filed the suit on January 5.

“This lawsuit was filed today [Jan 5th, 2021] as a result of the defendants stealing Mariah Huq’s creation “Married to Medicine” and not paying her royalties, giving her proper credit for spinoffs etc and treating her with discriminatory practices. The complaint is 20 pages long and lays out a significant number of discriminatory practices by NBC/Bravo/Fremantle and Purveyors of Pop, against Mariah Huq.” According to the complaint, “the defendants acted illegally and unethically which includes but is not limited to – 1) unauthorized exploitation of “Married To Medicine” & Married To Medicine the Series, 2) Breach of Contract, 3) Breach of joint Venture Agreement, 4) breach of the covenant of good faith and fair dealing, 5) failure to prevent retaliation and harassment.” All About The Tea shared.

Mariah has been open about her issues with Bravo for several months now and previously said she was not offered a season 8 contract. With that, she said she felt “pushed out” of the show that she created.

She also alleged that she was scolded by a producer for attempting to wear a hijab on camera and told that “she would never be on TV again” if she wore one.

Mariah’s lawsuit comes amid NeNe Leakes’ calls to “boycott Bravo.”

During a recent chat with Civil Rights Attorney, Ben Crump NeNe alleged that she personally “elevated” the network and was wrongly demoted while white housewives on other franchises were taken to new heights.

She also shouted out her fellow ex-Bravo star Mariah during the chat and dispelled rumors that Mariah gave away her rights to the show to the network.

“She [Mariah] never gave up her rights, she’s the creator and owner of the show. She was never given credit for it or paid for it, it was taken from her.”

NeNe is currently still calling for fans to boycott the network and said she’s organizing a march in 2021.

Hmmmm, that should be interesting.

What do YOU think about Mariah Huq suing Bravo??? Are you joining NeNe Leakes’ boycott?