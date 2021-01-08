Bossip Video

Aww, baby, it looks like Ashanti and Keyshia Cole’s Verzuz won’t take place in person nor will it take place this weekend.

According to the official Verzuz account after already being postponed due to Ashanti’s COVID-19 diagnosis, Ashanti Vs. Keyshia Cole will go back to the series’ original virtual formal. Verzuz is noting that the events that transpired this week and rising coronavirus cases played a part in the decision.

“In addition, as COVID-19 numbers continue to increase safety is a top priority for us. As much as we enjoy having everyone together in the same room, to protect the artists and everyone who works with us in putting the shows together, we’ll be going back to separate locations for a bit.”

A new date has yet to be announced.

Ashanti Vs. Keyshia was originally set for Dec. 12, 2020, but was postponed till Jan. 9, 2021, due to Ashanti being diagnosed with COVID-19. Ashanti is now COVID free.

“Starting off the new year amazing and COVID free!!!” wrote the songstress. “Got my negative results back 2 [sic] days ago! Happy New Year y’all!!! 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 Let’s go 202WON! [sic] 🙏🏽🙏🏽 ThankuGod [sic] ❤️.”

Verzuz of course originally started off with participants utilizing Instagram Live in separate locations to battle. In May, however, the Beenie Man and Bounty Killer Memorial Day “Soundclash Edition” took place in Kingston, Jamaica kicking off the in-person portion of the series.

Will YOU be watching Ashanti Vs. Keyshia Cole’s virtual Verzuz? Do you think it will be just as good? Tell us down below!