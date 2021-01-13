Bossip Video

Porsha Williams is defending her mother and sister after they were subjected to nasty comments from #RHOA trolls.

On the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Porsha, her mom Ms. Diane and her sister Lauren discussed Porsha and Lauren’s late father, Hosea Williams II.

Porsha and Lauren who have different moms reflected on their dad and the differences in their relationships with him. Mr. Williams was not in Porsha’s home growing up as he and Ms. Dianne divorced when Porsha was around 3-years-old.

By contrast, Lauren said she got kisses on the forehead from her father who wed her mom, Lisa, afterward. Ms. Diane also added that she and Ms. Lisa [seen below] grew to be friends.

Porsha shed tears over that “kisses on the forehead” revelation and shared that after he passed away, his absence led her to engage in “seriously abusive” relationships.

(:37)

Ultimately the mother-daughter-sister moment seemed like a positive convo on RHOA but now it seems that shady trolls are targeting Porsha’s family over the scene.

The frustrated housewife went Live on Instagram and blasted trolls who are utilizing fake social media accounts to call Porsha’s sister her “half-sister” and to call her sister’s mom a “side chick.”

According to Porsha, her mom and stepmom have a “beautiful, genuine” relationship and she has an idea of who is trying to cause dissension.

“Don’t go to my sister’s page, don’t go to my mom’s page, definitely don’t bring yo a** to my page,” said Porsha. “Don’t come over here talking about my family! I think I have an idea who is behind these fake pages talking about my family, trying to make my mom feel bad saying that my mom was trying to make my stepmom look like a side chick. “No way in the world! My mother and my stepmom have the most beautiful relationship, most mature loving relationship,” she added. “We spend holidays together, I’ve seen them have nothing but a respectful genuine relationship. My mom when she was talking on the show even said that she was happy when my stepmom got married to my dad, mind you, my stepmom married my dad a while after my mother and my father were divorced so there’s no overlapping whatsoever, there’s no side chick, there’s no shade. Don’t do it because the devil ain’t gonna work with this one, we are family!”

Porsha also said she doesn’t’ appreciate people calling her sister her “half-sister” considering that the term was not allowed to be used while they were growing up.

“In our family you better not say half nothing because you get smacked in the mouth you get a spanking,” said Porsha. “We are sisters through and through, through blood and my mother and my stepmother are basically like sisters. One is the big sister, my mom who’s older, and then Lauren’s mom.”

Porsha ended her Live by telling the troll or trolls to “kiss her a**.”

Who do YOU think is shadily trolling Porsha Williams’ people???