‘Oh, he got his own place…He got his own business…[…] Impregnant me!”

Porsha Williams’ explanation for reproducing with her ex is going viral on social media. In a preview for The Real Housewives of Atlanta Porsha is seen telling her mom Ms. Diane and her sister Lauren Williams about conceiving her baby girl Pilar Jhena with her now ex-fiancé, Dennis McKinley.

According to Porsha, her pregnancy was FAR from an accident and she conceived her child with the businessman after noting that he fit certain criteria mainly concerning his finances, and lack of children.

Porsha complimented her ex on being a “powerful father figure”…

“When it comes to PJ, the parts that I do get sad about is that I wish we could have worked out and for Dennis to be in the house,” Porsha confessed. “But when I look at it, I know that Dennis is such a powerful father figure. I honestly feel like as much as I’m going to put into her to know about the real sh-t going on in the world, he will too.”

and then went on to share why she chose him to be the father of her child.

“I picked him. She wasn’t no mistake. I laid down and I knew what was going to happen. I knew! I was like, ‘Oh, he got his own place.’ Look the leg started right here,” she said jokingly lifting her leg. “‘Oh, he got his own place. He got his own business. Oh, he ain’t got no kids. Oh, he said he wants marriage. Oh, he wants to be with me. Oh, he said I’m cute. Impregnant me!”

According to MadameNoire, the social media criticism is a bit harsh considering that Porsha actually began the conversation by discussing how the death of her father, Hosea Williams II, impacted her dating life and led her to relationships that we abusive in nature.

“I don’t really identify with daddy issues, but unfortunately, once he died and I’m in those years of 14-17 when you’re starting to date and all of that, he wasn’t here. He died. That mindset of me just having a skeleton idea of what a man should be led me into seriously abusive situations.”

Porsha was previously married to Kordell Stewart and accused him of physical and emotional abuse. The housewife said that she was “praying every day, cooking and smiling” as though nothing happened, Kordell has denied her claims.

Porsha and Dennis McKinley got engaged in September 2018 on Season 11 of RHOA.

The romantic proposal included a serenade from singer Lil Mo and an enormous 13-carat ring.

Following that they split because Dennis cheated on Porsha while she was pregnant. Later he was seen re-preposing to her in Canada during the cast trip and Porsha happily shared that they were re-engaged.

