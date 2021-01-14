Bossip Video

CNN reporter Sara Sidner breaks down after touring California hospitals overrun with COVID-19 that needs help but likely isn’t possible.

We are closing in on the one-year mark since COVID-19 touched down in the United States and changed everyday life as we know it. Even when we headed into lockdown, home learning, and working from home, we never expected. No one could have imagined that almost a year later, no end would be in sight. Even with a vaccine now being distributed, the rollout has shown that we have a long way to go before the thought of normal life can even be considered.

Recently, CNN reporter Sara Sidner toured hospitals that are overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients. What she saw left her in tears and reflected the emotions doctors and nurses have been expressing on social media while begging to take this pandemic seriously and wear a mask. As she interviewed people who either lost multiple family members to COVID-19 or who were trying to just beat the virus themselves.

“It’s just not OK. It’s not OK what we’re doing to each other. These families should not be going through this. No family should be going through this.”

Sara has had an emotional past year not only covering COVID-19 and seeing how deadly it is but also covering the George Floyd murder, his family, and the aftermath as well. You can watch her full report below.

Snider later took to Twitter to share an article she had written that uncovered more details behind her emotional moment on live television.

“Yes I felt embarrassed for crying,” she tweeted. “I know that’s weird but I’ve always been taught “never let them see you cry” as a woman in the news business. This is my second time crying on the air. But this time I couldn’t stop.”

In Sara’s vulnerable piece she explains exactly what moved her tears writing:

“When you saw me cry, you witnessed my rage. I care about my country. I worry about the new and old ills facing us. And I feel like my country is on life support.”

You can read Sara’s article titled “Why I lost It on live TV” HERE.