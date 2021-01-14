Bossip Video

After the success of his Trap Music Museum in Atlanta, T.I.’s Hip-Hop history highlighting project is hosting a multi-day grand opening in Miami.

The museum’s Lil Trap House Miami exhibit is officially open as of Thursday, January 14th, 2021.

The hot spot held a pop-up event for the exhibition last month and has plans to continue until March, honoring the fellow artists and work within the community focused on the trap music genre. The exhibit will highlight 305 repping artists and their work with local black-owned businesses.

Those highlighted include Uncle Luke, Trina, Trick Daddy, DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, and City Girls who’ve all influenced trap music culture.

“We are beyond excited to be apart of the re-growth of the black entertainment district of Overtown, Mia. After adding more Florida influences to Lil Trap House, we are happy to fully share the experience with everyone!” says Krystal Garner, General Manager of the Trap Museum.

The activation has accomplished the interactive experience that brought thousands of people to Atlanta, all while infusing the Miami culture, local businesses, and organizations. Belaire, Youth Concept Gallery, and Art in the Park have officially partnered with TMM and will be included in this weekend’s launch. Guests will be able to also participate in specific themes for each day.

The establishment says its COVID protocols include mandatory mask-wearing, social distancing, hand sanitizing, and mandatory temperature checks.

Lil Trap House Miami is open Friday: 2:00pm – 12:00am Saturday: 2:00pm – 12:00am and Sunday: 2:00pm – 10:00pm.

For more information about the Lil Trap House visit https://trapmusicmuseum.us.