Beez In The Trap: Take A Look At Nicki Minaj & Cardi B’s Trap Music Museum Exhibits

Nicki Minaj & Cardi B’s Trap Music Museum Exhibits

T.I.’s Trap Music Museum recently paid homage to two female rap titans. Cardi B and Nicki Minaj were honored with a new exhibit celebrating their accomplishments as real and raucous ladies of Hip-Hop.

Sponsored by Martell and Slim & Husky’s Pizza, the event was attended by hundreds of Atlanta’s tastemakers including, radio personality Headkrack, DJ Smallz, and media outlets that included representatives from CNN, Billboard and of course, BOSSIP.

The installation included a custom made “Beez In The Trap dollhouse for Nicki and a black and white checker-based stripper pole for Cardi. According to T.I. who was on hand for the event he was constantly asked why his museum didn’t feature enough women so he knew he needed to take action.

“Ever since the Trap Music Museum opened, one of the most common questions posed to us was ‘why aren’t there any exhibits showcasing women?’ We were always committed to honoring women who contributed to the culture, but finally found a way to truly elevate and celebrate two of the best. The Nicki Minaj and Cardi B exhibits lift two of the greatest to their rightful place within the Trap Muzik Universe.”

The event featured body painted baddies with bangin’ baaawdies becoming trapstastic moveable art and the set was designed by Set By Skye @setbyskye.

What do YOU think about Nicki Minaj and Cardi B’s Trap Music Museum exhibits?