Bossip Video

Brittni Mealy, the ex-girlfriend, and mother to Future’s son is seemingly sending him a message on social media. Fans have speculated Brittni has been sneak dissing the “Codeine Crazy” rapper ever since their split, with them thinking she’s also been trolling his new boo Dess Dior. Now, Britt is apparently using a meme about his ex to poke fun at him.

Last night Brittni shared a meme on Instagram of Lori Harvey (another one of Future’s exes) with the caption, ‘Think Like a Man and Act Like That N***a too.”

To fans, it appears like Brittni is rubbing in the fact that Lori moved on from Nayvadius and she’s taking notes! What does it look like to you? The meme, shared in Brittni’s IG story, was reposted below by OnSite!

Most recently, Brittni and Future had a spat at their son’s birthday party. The timing of their argument was just days after he went public with his latest girlfriend. The mom was caught on video yelling at the rapper for “disrespecting” her and claimed he had threatened to shoot her. Future was not seen or heard in the video.

Brittni later made a statement about the incident, debunking rumors that Future was a “bad” father.

Brittni Mealy is a social media influencer and model with over 445k followers on Instagram. Since she split from the Dirty Sprite rapper, the busy mom has launched into the e-commerce world with her Unicorn Universe and From Britt fashion brands.

What do YOU think? Is Brittni being shady? Sound off in the comments below!