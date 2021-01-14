Bossip Video

For the freaks!

Summer Walker is not letting a little baby bump get in the way of her expressing herself through the spiritual experience that is twerking. The 24-year-old who is around the third trimester in her London On Da Track pregnancy, shared to Instagram a video of herself making her glutes jump in what appears to be a thong.

With her knees on the carpet, Summer Walker twerked her booty to the beat Meg Thee Stallion DaBaby’s “Cry Baby.” Sis seems to be almost in a meditative state and enjoying herself . The video was posted to her alternate page, “Galactawhore,” where she shares more exclusive, unabashed content for her fans.

Take a look:

Twerking has taking over social media recently with the #BussiChallenge being done by everyone and their mama, celebrities included. This challenge however, was started by Meg Thee Stallion for “Cry Baby,” the same some she teased the video for recently.

It looks like we will be getting an official video with Megan and DaBaby for “Cry Baby” any day now after she shared a clip of them dressed interestingly in front of a green screen, with Meg dancing to the cut.

Are you ready for this official “Cry Baby” video to drop?