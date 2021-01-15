Bossip Video

Wendy Williams is catching some flack for a sexual assault revelation she made against a deceased R&B singer.

As previously reported while promoting her upcoming Lifetime biopic ‘Wendy Williams: The Movie’ Wendy said the film will cover the date rape she says she suffered by 80’s R&B singer Sherrick.

Wendy didn’t give many specifics about the alleged assault but said Sherrick wooed her with his “sparkling eyes” before they attended a party together. She did say, however, that that was not her only experience with rape and revealed that she was sexually assaulted in college as well.

“Those types of things happen to girls all the time,” Williams said. “And they’ve been happening a lot, to a lot of our mothers, grandmothers, great-great-grandmothers and their great-great-grandmothers, too.”

And while some people are lauding Wendy Williams for coming forward, others including Sherrick’s widow are asking questions. Lynne Conner Smith told Page Six that Williams should let Sherrick “rest in peace,” as the man she loves “is not here to defend himself.”

She also called him “beautiful” and said Wendy’s allegations are impacting the family of the singer who died in 1999.

“Sherrick was a beautiful man, a genius with a voice like an angel,” Smith told us on Thursday. “We have three amazing children. This is quite painful to not only us but his nieces and siblings.”

Smith also flat out expressed doubt about the talk show titan’s claims.

“Why would Wendy not call the police if it were true?” she told PageSix. “Why did she go out with him? We have questions, too!” The film producer added that Williams “waited 25 to 30 years” to speak up when she “tells the truth as a career! It’s hard to believe,” she said. “Why now?!”

So far, Wendy has not responded to the widow’s remarks.

A family statement on Sherrick was also released to Page Six and in it, family members are also expressing their befuddlement over Wendy’s allegations.

The statement reads;

“The man that others knew as ‘Sherrick’ passed away 21 years ago. He was loved and adored by his family and we miss him every day. As I will never minimize or dismiss the horrid actions of sexual assault, I am saddened that Ms. Williams feels the need to publicly make these allegations when the man she is accusing is no longer on this earth to defend himself. Our family does not know Ms. Williams and are not aware of any relationship or encounter they may have had.”

Y I K E S.

What do YOU think about Sherrick’s family responding to Wendy Williams’ rape allegations???

Check out a teaser for ‘Wendy Williams: The Movie’ premiering Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.