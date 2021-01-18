Bossip Video

For your MLK Day viewing pleasure, TV One is providing educational and entertaining content centered around a titan of the Civil Rights movement.

The network’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day special UNSUNG PRESENTS: MUSIC & THE MOVEMENT premieres TODAY, Monday, January 18th at 8/7c and features music by Alicia Keys, Public Enemy, and more. The in-depth special shows how music intersected with the 1950s and 1960s fight for social justice led by the incomparable Baptist minister and activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Additionally, it digs into how auditory dissent has spanned centuries with Negro spirituals like “Swing Low Sweet Chariot,” which not only provided a distraction from the harsh conditions of slavery but was used as a communication tool as slaves plotted their escape to freedom.

UNSUNG PRESENTS: MUSIC & THE MOVEMENT incorporates interviews with artists and media, coupled with archival footage from memorable speeches and soul-stirring vocal performances. The documentary features commentary about pivotal movements in Black Americans tumultuous past and troubling present from Erica Campbell, Big Gipp, Raheem DeVaughn, Rev. Al Sharpton, Isaac Hayes III, Ronda Racha Penrice, Headkrack, Shante Paige, DJ Kemit, Dyana Williams, Angie Ange, Colby Colb, Rickey Vincent, Steve Ivory, Delores Thompson, Dave Washington, Billy Johnson, Jr., Kenny Gamble, P. Frank Williams, Keith Murphy, DJ Yella, Battlecat, Soren Baker, and Felicia “Poetess” Morris.

“Music is the heart and soul of Black culture – giving life to our experiences, voice to our stories and growing power out of our pain,” said Cathy Hughes, Chairwoman, Urban One, Inc. “Every melody, lyric and rhythm artfully depicts the layers of Black diversity, scope of black creativity, and depths of the complexity of our people. TV One’s Music & the Movement special pays homage to the music and music makers whose talents created a soundtrack of Black music during moments of political and social unrest throughout our history. It is another opportunity for us to spotlight Black content.”

Additionally, UNSUNG PRESENTS: MUSIC & THE MOVEMENT will feature the broadcast debut of the original track “KliKKK KlaKKK” by Sunny Dizzle and the group Steaksawse, recently announced as the winner of Reach Media’s “The Song” contest. Presented in partnership with Kevin Liles and 300 Entertainment, the contest was designed to provide an opportunity for an independent artist to create music that reflects the current climate, elevates the collective consciousness, and promotes hope and change. The single will have its global release on Friday, January 15, 2020, and will be featured across Reach Media radio stations.

Part one of UNSUNG PRESENTS: MUSIC & THE MOVEMENT – remembering the artists and songs that have provided the soundtrack to the fight for justice and equality – airs TONIGHT Monday, January 18, 2021, at 8 P.M. ET/7C immediately followed by part two at 9 P.M. ET/8C.

UNSUNG PRESENTS: MUSIC & THE MOVEMENT is executive produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions’ Arthur Smith and Frank Sinton with Executive Producers Mark Rowland and Co-Executive Producer Kysha Mounia and Co-Executive Producer P. Frank Williams. For TV One, Jason Ryan is Executive Producer in Charge of Production, Donyell Kennedy-McCullough is Senior Director of Talent & Casting, and Robyn Greene Arrington is Vice President of Original Programming and Production.

