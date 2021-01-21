Uncle Bernie is going viral!

By now, you’ve probably laughed at Jennifer Lopez’s questionable rendition of “This Land Is Your Land,” marveled at Michelle Obama’s oxblood opulence, and cackled at the memes of Bernie Sanders in a comfortably casual outfit on Inauguration Day that immediately stirred up hilarious shenanigans across social media.

Now, at this point, it should be very clear that Bernie doesn’t care about fashion (AT ALL) which made the meme even funnier as it evolved into a “Where’s Waldo?”-style trend with Bernie being dropped everywhere from album covers to movie posters to iconic pop culture moments.

“In Vermont, we know something about the cold,” said Sanders in an interview with CBS News’s Gayle King following the inauguration, “and we’re not so concerned about good fashion.”

Ironically, Bernie is viewed as a fashion icon by many people and even inspired Balenciaga’s Fall-Winter 2017 menswear show at Paris Fashion Week.

“I want to ask you about this bizarre sighting at Paris Fashion Week,” said CNN’s Jake Tapper in an interview with Bernie. “There are a number of people, of models on a runway in Bernie clothes. Did you ever think you’d become a fashion icon?” “No, not quite, Jake,” he said with a guffaw, “of my many attributes, being a great dresser, a fashion maven, isn’t one of them.”

It’s this lovable and relatable energy that launched him into political stardom as a progressive Presidential candidate willing to fight for the people with a hilarious sense of self-awareness.

Where do you want to see Bernie end up next? Tell us down below and peep the hilarious Bernie memes from Inauguration Day on the flip.