Porsha Williams’ engagement is officially off after a bit of back and forth.

The Real Housewife of Atlanta was a guest on Watch What Happens Live after the RHOA season 13 premiere and she was asked to dish on her current relationship status with Dennis McKinley.

According to Porsha, they’re cordial co-parents to their daughter, 1-year-old Pilar Jhena McKinley—but that’s about it.

“We are single. We are exactly that, single. But we’re very cordial,” Porsha told a fan about her one-time fiancé.

She also confirmed that they are no longer living together.

“Girl, how he gonna live here and WE single?” she said noting that they have a great co-parenting relationship.

Dennis previously proposed to a pregnant Porsha in Season 11 of RHOA. The romantic proposal included a serenade from singer Lil Mo and an enormous 13-carat ring.

Following that they split because Dennis cheated on Porsha while she was pregnant. His infidelity was detailed on The Real Housewives of Atlanta where he admitted to a therapist that their issues started during Porsha’s pregnancy when their sex life suffered. He added that things ballooned into a bigger issue when Porsha gave birth and suffered postpartum depression.

“We had a rough pregnancy, all the way from start to finish,” said McKinley. “Sex during pregnancy, it’s nothing that a man wants to do. … And after PJ got here, postpartum was very real. We cried together, like, every night. That’s not a good enough ‘why,’ but that’s the ‘why.’” He continued: “It was a poor decision and it was a selfish decision. I made a mistake, I cheated.” That led Porsha to then correct him and saying that cheating is not a “mistake”—it’s a CHOICE.

Later he was seen re-preposing to her in Canada during the cast trip and Porsha happily shared that they were re-engaged.

Since then, however, there have still been ups and downs including that “4 a.m. diner date” that Dennis went on with a group of women. Fans called it another case of the businessman “embarrassing Porsha”, but Dennis clarified that the women were employees at one of his successful establishments.

Still, the couple moved forward—but in September of this year, she hinted that they were over again.

The housewife unfollowed Dennis [again] and scrubbed her IG timeline clean of his presence. She also posted a pic of herself looking super sexy in a fitted red dress captioned; “You was really really lucky, RELAX.”

She previously posted a similar pic alongside Dennis but took the picture down.

We wish single Porsha whose amazing activism is being captured this season of RHOA, all the happiness she deserves.

What do YOU think about Porsha confirming that her Dennis McKinley engagement is off again?