Leave it to a Bravo housewife to deliver some well-timed Trump shade.

Porsha Williams is just like you, ECSTATIC that Oxidized Orange Juice is taking his ashy a$$ on somewhere. The Real Housewife of Atlanta shared an IG post succinctly shading Donald Trump as he packed up his things and finally left. She also used a line she previously used during an OG housewife feud between her and Kenya Moore; “BYE ASHY!”

“If get TF was a person !!!” wrote Porsha on Instagram. “Bye Ashy. I can’t help but think of how the helicopter is waiting on him just like hsow Celebrity Apprentice when some [sic] is fired. “Youre fired” #Disgrace #BloodyCarpet

Porsha previously competed on a season of The New Celebrity Apprentice hosted not by Donald Trump, but by Arnold Schwarzenegger. While on the show she competed on behalf of her grandfather’s historic charity Hosea Feed The Hungry & Homeless.

“You know when I first walked in on the set for Celebrity Apprentice, it was so intimidating,” said Porsha to Bravo’s Daily Dish. “I mean you have all of these celebrities who I’ve always admired [like] Boy George, Laila Ali; just everybody. And you’re wondering whose team you’re going to be on, how you’re gonna stack up with the competition,” she recalled, adding early on she felt like she was being tested. “I was the first project manager, so I was like, ‘They set me up. Everybody voted me, basically, in to vote me out.’ And I just had to pull through. I had to just dig down deep.”

Porsha has since added a message to President Biden that perfectly sums up collective feelings;

“We did it Joe!! Happy Inauguration Day!! #BidenHarris 🇺🇸💙 @joebiden @kamalaharris,” Porsha captioned a picture of herself with The President.

We did it Joe, indeed!