Dave Chappelle has been forced to cancel his upcoming shows in Austin, Texas after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to reports from TMZ, the comedian is currently quarantining and has yet to experience any symptoms. Chappelle performed the first of 5 shows in Austin on Wednesday night with others scheduled for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday–now, those have been canceled, for the time being.

Two of the now-canceled, socially-distanced shows were set to feature appearances from Joe Rogan, who was already around Dave this week. Luckily he already told fans that he’s in the clear. He also clarified that Grimes–who previously revealed she tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month–wasn’t the one who infected Chapelle.

“Because people are asking, I was not exposed to the person who had covid and I have tested negative every day this week,” he wrote on Instagram as he announced the cancellation of the upcoming shows. “Also, the person that gave covid to Dave was NOT Elon’s partner, Grimes.”

Dave Chappelle, Joe Rogan, Elon Musk, Grimes, and more folks were photographed together earlier this week at Stubb’s Amphitheater, where his shows were all scheduled. This is nothing new for Dave, who has been performing socially-distanced comedy shows since June in his hometown of Ohio. At these events, he provides rapid tests for the few people in the audience and regularly tests himself and his crew.



Carla Sims, Chappelle’s spokeswoman issued a statement about the comedian’s health status.

“His diligent testing enabled him to immediately respond by quarantining, thus mitigating the spread of the virus. Chappelle is asymptomatic,” she revealed.

Prayers up for Chappelle. We hope he feels better soon.