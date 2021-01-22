MORE Uncle Bernie!

We’re all caught up in cozy Uncle Bernie hysteria that quickly grew into a viral obsession that gets funnier (and more creative) by the day.

It’s also the inspiration behind a new fundraiser where 100% of proceeds go directly to Meals on Wheels Vermont.

When asked about the now iconic meme, Bernie admitted that he’s laughing along with the rest of us.

“It makes people aware that we make good mittens in Vermont,” he told NBC News’ Garrett Haake. “We have some good coats, as well,” he added.

At this point, everyone should know Bernie doesn’t care about fashion (AT ALL) which made the meme even funnier as it evolved into a “Where’s Waldo?”-style trend with Bernie being dropped everywhere from album covers to movie posters to iconic pop culture moments.

“In Vermont, we know something about the cold,” said Sanders in an interview with CBS News’s Gayle King following the inauguration, “and we’re not so concerned about good fashion.”

Ironically, Bernie is viewed as a fashion icon by many people and even inspired Balenciaga’s Fall-Winter 2017 menswear show at Paris Fashion Week.

“I want to ask you about this bizarre sighting at Paris Fashion Week,” said CNN’s Jake Tapper in an interview with Bernie. “There are a number of people, of models on a runway in Bernie clothes. Did you ever think you’d become a fashion icon?” “No, not quite, Jake,” he said with a guffaw, “of my many attributes, being a great dresser, a fashion maven, isn’t one of them.”

It’s this lovable and relatable energy that launched him into political stardom as a progressive Presidential candidate willing to fight for the people with a hilarious sense of self-awareness.

Where do you want to see Bernie end up next? Tell us down below and peep MORE hilarious uncle Bernie memes from Inauguration Day on the flip.