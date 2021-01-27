Bye, “busy boys!”

Grown-ish and gorgeous Chloe & Halle are keeping it real about dating. Amid Grown-ish’s midseason premiere the songstress sweeties chatted with BOSSIP about the journeys of their characters Jazz and Sky.

This season is all about drastic changes for the Cal U crew who are navigating through their junior year. Now officially a college dropout Zoey (Yara Shahidi) is experiencing the highs and lows of being an aspiring stylist and is wondering if life outside of college is all it’s cracked up to be.

Similarly, Zoey’s track star homegirl Jazzlyn (Chloe Bailey) is going through a drastic change herself. Although clearly love-stricken, Jazz is pressing pause on her relationship with her boo Doug (Diggy Simmons) so she can focus on keeping her track scholarship. The news was well-received by Jazz’s fellow track star/sister Skylar (Halle Bailey) but Jazz and Doug are struggling to handle their halted baeship.

With that in mind, BOSSIP’s Deputy Editor Dani Canada asked “Buss It” Challenge champ Chloe if she’s ever made a drastic change to her love life to stay focused on her booming and Beyoncé blessed career.

According to the Parkwood Entertainment Protégé, she indeed has.

“So I will be completely honest because I’m a Cancer and I love, love and I really just get engulfed in it,” said Chloe to BOSSIP. “I’ve had to tone it down and tell myself to focus on my priorities but because I get so attached to people I can’t let them go and cut them off like Jaz did. I have definitely had several moments where I had to say to myself, what’s more, important to you? Your dreams and aspirations or this guy who’ll last maybe six months? You got to set your priorities straight, you feel me?!”

We also asked her younger sister Halle what advice she would give her big sis if she were as love-struck as Jazzlyn is and if her advice would be different than her character Sky’s.

“Funny thing is it’s kind of one in the same,” said Halle to BOSSIP. “The advice that Sky would give Jaz is what I would tell Chloe, maybe in a nicer way. As sisters, there’s times when Chloe’s like ‘Girl, I need to tell you what you are doing and you need to straighten up. I think what Sky is trying to say to Jaz is that their careers are together and they want to succeed so bad with track.”

The rest of the ladies of Grown-ish; Yara Shahidi, Francia Raisa, and Emily Arlook, also dished on dating and shared advice they’d give a friend who was curved, much like Zoey was by Aaron.

Grown-ish airs Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST on Freeform.



Grown-ish stars Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Luka Sabbat, and Diggy Simmons. The series is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios. It is executive produced by Kenya Barris, Julie Bean, Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry, Craig Doyle, Yara Shahidi, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, and E. Brian Dobbins.

In advance of the new episodes, viewers can catch up on “grown-ish” now streaming on Hulu.