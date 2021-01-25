Bossip Video

The impact COVID-19 has had on the entertainment industry has left Hollywood with a stack of highly-anticipated movies completed, but split on how or if they should release them. Last year, Warner Brothers took a bold approach, announcing they would release their upcoming movies in theaters and on their streaming service, HBO Max, at the same time.

Wonder Woman 1984 was the first release to try the new format and it worked seamlessly. Some called this a risky move, but fans loved the idea–especially after seeing their favorite upcoming movies get pushed back multiple times last year. HBO Max is bringing Justice League ( Snyder Cut), Mortal Kombat, and most importantly, Godzilla Vs Kong to subscribers in the comfort of their own home.

Yesterday, Warner Brothers released the first look of Godzilla Vs Kong and the trailer gave us everything you could want to hype you up for this movie.

The film company teased the highly anticipated flick on their website writing, “legends collide as Godzilla and Kong, the two most powerful forces of nature, clash on the big screen in a spectacular battle for the ages.”

“Battle for the ages” is right!

The trailer shows Kong getting the better of Godzilla after their first confrontation. The end of the trailer shows Kong wielding an axe that appears to be made from a spine-spike of Godzilla, which has left fans guessing how and where did Kong get this weapon. Also, if you look closely at the trailer, you’ll spot what appears to be MechaGodzilla.

One thing this trailer did is leave you with a thousand new questions that’ll be answered on March 26th when the movie hits HBO Max and theaters. Check out the trailer down below and tell us what YOU think?