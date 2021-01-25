Bossip Video

Read the room.

Jennifer Lopez tried to force feed a viral dance challenge to Twitter and it ended up making her the huge butt of a joke.

We now know how viral “challenges” can impact not only pop culture but, change the trajectory of people’s careers. Meg Thee Stallion’s “Savage” challenge is an example of how something that started organically can catapult an artist to the next level of recognition. Unfortunately, we feel like Jennifer Lopez sees the benefit in a “challenge” being helpful as a commodity, but what if people are just NOT into it???

That’s the case here.

J. Lo tried to suggest fans recreate her #LoveDontCostAThingChallenge. The directions seem a bit confusing and also, to many people it just didn’t seem necessary.

One Twitter user reacted, “you want us all to rush to the beach in a pan de queso to have our friends film us throwing away good jewelry? I’m so confused.”

It’s really confusing. Scroll down to see more reactions.

Now, why would she try this??? It’s not like Jennifer hasn’t been booked and busy for an entire year. She’s performed at The Superbowl, on Ryan Seacrest’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special and at the Presidential Inauguration for Joe Biden all in a 12-month span.

In other J. Lo related news. During a recent interview with PEOPLE, the megastar revealed she’s been working from the safety of her home and loving the extra “quality time” she gets to spend with her family.

“That time is precious and, besides health, probably the most important thing that we have, so we’re going to keep a lot of those things going,” Lopez shared. “But also realizing that there were a lot of things we could get done from home, and that we don’t have to travel as much, even though my work involves a lot of travel. I realized that there’s some things I could cut out and things I could do to give me more time with my family and my kids, which I think was a blessing.”

Back in December of last year, the 51-year-old released her new skincare line called JLo Beauty and she says it was a “dream come true.” The Bronx native explained that she had been thinking about launching into the beauty space for over 20 years.

“I had to wait until I felt really ready and knew exactly what I wanted it to stand for: beauty from the inside out, really prioritizing self-care and self-love,” Jennifer said. “Amidst all of the disappointment and confusion and fear of the last year, this was something positive that I could concentrate on…”