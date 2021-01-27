New couple alert!

Streets are buzzing over rising star Bankroll Freddie and the baddest Doll canoodling in the club with all eyes on their every move.

If you’re late to the party, Bankroll Freddie is the latest artist-to-watch on QC’s seemingly endless roster of stars that includes Lil Baby, Cardi B and the City Girls.

Born in Helena, Arkansas, Freddie released a freestyle titled “Lil Baby” in 2017 that caught the attention of Quality Control CEO Pierre Thomas who reposted another one of his freestyles and invited him to Los Angeles.

In 2019, he released his mixtape “Saved by the Bales” with a remix of his track “Drip Like Dis” featuring Young Dolph and Lil Baby that quickly became a hit.

Fast forward to 2021 where he’s primed to blow with heart eyes for DreamDoll who continues to level up as an artist and influencer.

You may remember when she dragged Tory Lanez by his etch-a-sketch hairline after he talked crazy about her.

Naturally, Lanez decided to tell the world he smashed her cakes to smithereens like a little chatty patty while dropping one of his little diss songs. She was not a fan of such loudmouthed behavior and dropped her own diss which you can get to here.

In the scathing song, she talks about him dripping his bigen on her thighs while…y’know. Also he’s apparently a big fan of salad and wants to suck her toes through her socks as well as have a threesome with another unnamed man.

Oh yes, it was quite the MESS that proved that DreamDoll isn’t the one to play with while setting the tone for her promising Rap career.

Are you here for DreamDoll and Bankroll Freddie? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over the new couple on the flip.